checkAd

Novanta to Present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer (Virtual) Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 00:00  |  16   |   |   

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Novanta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novanta to Present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer (Virtual) Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual CJS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste