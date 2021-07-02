Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign

Gerald O’Shaughnessy, the co-founder, former Chairman and second largest shareholder of GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK) today issued the below statement setting the record straight regarding numerous false claims, mischaracterizations and attempts to distract shareholders published today by GeoPark’s Board of Directors:

“It is disappointing that the current GeoPark Board has resorted to a campaign of misinformation instead of engaging in an honest debate around what really matters: how best to ensure the future success of the Company and maximizing returns for all its shareholders. It is extremely telling that in the more than 40 pages of material published by the Board today, not once do they address the strategic inflection point and future challenges GeoPark is facing.