CytoDyn Submits Dose Justification Report to FDA to Begin Overcoming Deficiencies in its BLA for HIV
Management works to advance its BLA filing seeking FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV patients while continuing its evaluation of other potential
indications
VANCOUVER, Washington, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has submitted a dose justification report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which will be followed by an official submission to CytoDyn’s IND. This is an integral step in the resubmission process for the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for HIV patients with multiple resistance to current standard of care. The dose justification report is a key component for the BLA and includes receptor occupancy analysis, among other factors, to determine the optimal marketed dose for leronlimab. Following FDA feedback on this critical step, CytoDyn will begin submission of BLA modules by specified timelines in accordance with FDA guidance and approval. This update is consistent with our intent and commitment to keep CytoDyn investors informed of critical developments.
Chris Recknor, M.D., CytoDyn’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clinical Development, commented, “Our team has done a great job and remains focused on the goal of a BLA for HIV. We have a great molecule with many opportunities being evaluated in parallel to the BLA, including COVID, NASH and Oncology. We are on track for the top line report for the COVID-19 long-haulers symptoms/biomarker trial and will soon start two COVID-19 trials in Brazil. Our Phase 2 NASH trial has enrolled the 60th patient on schedule. We are working on our CCR5 solid tumor cancers basket trial and our triple-negative breast cancer dose escalation portion is completed with the main trial beginning in July. We are very excited about all we have ahead of us this year.”
Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, concluded, “Dr. Recknor and the team he has assembled in a short period of time continue to comprehensively address the previously noted deficiencies in our initial BLA submission, while concurrently pushing forward with our complete agenda for 2021. The HIV BLA is a significant undertaking, and we are very encouraged about our progress. Since the commencement of clinical trials with leronlimab about 7 years ago, we have positioned leronlimab for potential approval for multiple indications, namely, 22 solid tumor cancers, NASH, and three indications in COVID-19, and the opportunities continue to grow.”
0 Kommentare