CytoDyn Submits Dose Justification Report to FDA to Begin Overcoming Deficiencies in its BLA for HIV

Management works to advance its BLA filing seeking FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV patients while continuing its evaluation of other potential indications



VANCOUVER, Washington, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has submitted a dose justification report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which will be followed by an official submission to CytoDyn’s IND. This is an integral step in the resubmission process for the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for HIV patients with multiple resistance to current standard of care. The dose justification report is a key component for the BLA and includes receptor occupancy analysis, among other factors, to determine the optimal marketed dose for leronlimab. Following FDA feedback on this critical step, CytoDyn will begin submission of BLA modules by specified timelines in accordance with FDA guidance and approval. This update is consistent with our intent and commitment to keep CytoDyn investors informed of critical developments.