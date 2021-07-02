Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an …

Founded more than thirty years ago and a leading presence in the Southwest, Sonora provides comprehensive investment and wealth management services to a national client base of predominantly high net worth individuals and families. Sonora specializes in customized portfolio construction, including proprietary fundamental research and security selection, with a specific expertise in active fixed income and equity management. Sonora is led by co-founders, Brad Toland and Doug Rogers, together with Tim Wilcox, Graham Gaines, and Mike Arko.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an Arizona-based registered investment adviser (RIA) with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Finding a strategic partner that could position us for accelerated growth, while at the same time help ensure the continuity of our business over the long term, was very important to us," said Graham Gaines, Partner of Sonora. "We chose Focus because they truly understand the importance of maintaining our entrepreneurial independence," added Brad Toland, Co-Founder and Partner of Sonora. "We also deeply value their M&A expertise and long track record of helping their partner firms enhance their organic growth. We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our evolution in partnership with Focus."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonora as our sixth partner firm and 15th M&A transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Sonora exemplifies all the attributes that make our partner firms so successful: a fiduciary mindset that places clients first, an entrepreneurial and energetic leadership team, and growth objectives that will utilize Focus' scale, capital and M&A expertise. Sonora will further diversify our partnership and expand our presence in the Southwest, a large and growing wealth market. We look forward to supporting the Sonora team as they continue their strong growth trajectory."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Sonora Investment Management, LLC

Sonora Investment Management, LLC is an independent registered investment adviser based in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. The firm provides personalized asset management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions and has expertise in the individual selection of equities and fixed income securities for their clients. For more information about Sonora, please visit www.invmgmt.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

