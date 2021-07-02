checkAd

Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 00:20  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an Arizona-based registered investment adviser (RIA) with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded more than thirty years ago and a leading presence in the Southwest, Sonora provides comprehensive investment and wealth management services to a national client base of predominantly high net worth individuals and families. Sonora specializes in customized portfolio construction, including proprietary fundamental research and security selection, with a specific expertise in active fixed income and equity management. Sonora is led by co-founders, Brad Toland and Doug Rogers, together with Tim Wilcox, Graham Gaines, and Mike Arko.

"Finding a strategic partner that could position us for accelerated growth, while at the same time help ensure the continuity of our business over the long term, was very important to us," said Graham Gaines, Partner of Sonora. "We chose Focus because they truly understand the importance of maintaining our entrepreneurial independence," added Brad Toland, Co-Founder and Partner of Sonora. "We also deeply value their M&A expertise and long track record of helping their partner firms enhance their organic growth. We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our evolution in partnership with Focus."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonora as our sixth partner firm and 15th M&A transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Sonora exemplifies all the attributes that make our partner firms so successful: a fiduciary mindset that places clients first, an entrepreneurial and energetic leadership team, and growth objectives that will utilize Focus' scale, capital and M&A expertise. Sonora will further diversify our partnership and expand our presence in the Southwest, a large and growing wealth market. We look forward to supporting the Sonora team as they continue their strong growth trajectory."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Sonora Investment Management, LLC

Sonora Investment Management, LLC is an independent registered investment adviser based in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. The firm provides personalized asset management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions and has expertise in the individual selection of equities and fixed income securities for their clients. For more information about Sonora, please visit www.invmgmt.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653999/Sonora-Investment-Management-to-Join ...

Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies ...
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.07.21
Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence in the Washington DC Metro-Area
01.07.21
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders
01.07.21
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Institutional Investment Team
30.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
28.06.21
EQS-News: George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
28.06.21
George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
28.06.21
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, a Premier Independent Wealth Manager in the Pacific Northwest, to Join Focus as a Partner Firm
22.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Prices Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock; KKR Exits Remaining Position in Focus
21.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
17.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche in Anticipation of Record Acquisition Volume