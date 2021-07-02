DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Change in Forecast Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights 02-Jul-2021 / 00:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gruenwald (01.07.2021/23:50) - Today, the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to carry out a capital increase against contribution in kind by partially utilizing the statutory authorized capital of the Company with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights (Art. 6 par. 1, par. 2 lit. d) of the articles of association of the Company). The share capital of the Company will be increased by €73,000.00 from €3,309,766.00 to €3,382,766.00 by issuing 73,000 new no-par value bearer shares. The contribution in kind consists of the limited partner share in Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG held by Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG, which accounts for the entire capital of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG. The capital increase and the contribution will become effective upon registration of the capital increase and its implementation in the commercial register of the Company.

Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG holds an operational solar park with a total capacity of 7.6 MW in Letschin in Brandenburg, Germany, with an expected annual electricity production of approximately 7.6 GWh and annual sales revenues of approximately €0.9 million.

The sole authorized subscriber is Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG based in Waghäusel, Germany, which is indirectly held by Markus Wirth and Andreas Wirth. The 73,000 new shares will be issued at an issue price of €34.77 per share. The underlying participation agreement concluded today also provides for the existing general partner of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG to be replaced by a subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG was granted a repurchase option as of December 31, 2032, which is aligned with the term of the EEG feed-in tariff for the larger of the two park sections and was taken into account in the valuation. As part of the transaction, Markus and Andreas Wirth have made a declaration of intent for future cooperation with the Company.