checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.07.2021, 00:20  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Change in Forecast
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights

02-Jul-2021 / 00:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights

Gruenwald (01.07.2021/23:50) - Today, the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to carry out a capital increase against contribution in kind by partially utilizing the statutory authorized capital of the Company with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights (Art. 6 par. 1, par. 2 lit. d) of the articles of association of the Company). The share capital of the Company will be increased by €73,000.00 from €3,309,766.00 to €3,382,766.00 by issuing 73,000 new no-par value bearer shares. The contribution in kind consists of the limited partner share in Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG held by Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG, which accounts for the entire capital of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG. The capital increase and the contribution will become effective upon registration of the capital increase and its implementation in the commercial register of the Company.

Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG holds an operational solar park with a total capacity of 7.6 MW in Letschin in Brandenburg, Germany, with an expected annual electricity production of approximately 7.6 GWh and annual sales revenues of approximately €0.9 million.

The sole authorized subscriber is Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG based in Waghäusel, Germany, which is indirectly held by Markus Wirth and Andreas Wirth. The 73,000 new shares will be issued at an issue price of €34.77 per share. The underlying participation agreement concluded today also provides for the existing general partner of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG to be replaced by a subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, Andreas & Markus Wirth Solaranlagen GmbH & Co. KG was granted a repurchase option as of December 31, 2032, which is aligned with the term of the EEG feed-in tariff for the larger of the two park sections and was taken into account in the valuation. As part of the transaction, Markus and Andreas Wirth have made a declaration of intent for future cooperation with the Company.

Seite 1 von 3
Pacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Change in Forecast Pacifico Renewables Yield AG resolves capital increase against contribution in kind of Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG with exclusion of subscription rights …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Neue Methode zur Herstellung von „grünem' Wasserstoff und ...
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung gegen Einlage der Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts (deutsch)
00:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung gegen Einlage der Solarpark Voßberg GmbH & Co. KG unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
29.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (deutsch)
29.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
29.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG publishes first sustainability report
17.06.21
Pacifico Renewables legt Zahlen für 2020 vor - Auge auf den Batteriespeichermarkt
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG wächst im Geschäftsjahr 2020 stark bei konstanten operativen Margen - weiteres Wachstum und Portfolioausbau erwartet (deutsch)
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG achieves strong growth with constant operating margins in 2020 - further growth and portfolio expansion expected
17.06.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG wächst im Geschäftsjahr 2020 stark bei konstanten operativen Margen - weiteres Wachstum und Portfolioausbau erwartet