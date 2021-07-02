Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time. No details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. In a letter to the Company dated January 21, 2021, the FDA had assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of its review of the NDA.

The Company intends to work with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and resolve them as quickly as possible.