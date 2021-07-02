Itafos Announces Completion of Scheduled Plant Turnaround at Conda

HOUSTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that Conda completed its scheduled plant turnaround during June 2021 and has returned to full production capacity.



“We are pleased to have completed our full scope plant turnaround, which included certain activities that had been deferred following our decision to conduct a reduced scope plant turnaround in 2020 as part of our COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. Our team at Conda continues to demonstrate a safety-first approach to operational excellence and we look forward to continuing to deliver quality phosphate fertilizer products to our customers,” said Tim Vedder, General Manager of Conda.