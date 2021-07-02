Itafos Announces Completion of Scheduled Plant Turnaround at Conda
HOUSTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that Conda completed its scheduled plant turnaround during June 2021 and has returned to full
production capacity.
“We are pleased to have completed our full scope plant turnaround, which included certain activities that had been deferred following our decision to conduct a reduced scope plant turnaround in 2020 as part of our COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. Our team at Conda continues to demonstrate a safety-first approach to operational excellence and we look forward to continuing to deliver quality phosphate fertilizer products to our customers,” said Tim Vedder, General Manager of Conda.
Conda’s plant turnaround was completed on schedule and within budget. The plant turnaround focused on inspection, testing, repair and preventative maintenance of critical equipment, including cleaning the phosphate rock reactor.
About Itafos
The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets.
The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:
- Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US;
- Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil;
- Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau;
- Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil;
- Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil;
- Paris Hills – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US; and
- Mantaro – a phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru.
