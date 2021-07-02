Hannover House Submits Final Documents for Form 10 Registration

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by …

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by outside counsel and auditors before filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The revised registration document includes updates for items that were previously expressed as areas of potential concern or material items requiring action or greater clarity. The company's balance sheet footnotes have been expanded to describe the nature of the company's film library and sales rights to third-party titles; additional disclosures were added to describe balance sheet items; additional disclosures were added to described the nature of the company's various subsidiary divisions and corporations and the funding structure governing the MyFlix venture to date (as well as the proposed revision of the MyFlix funding structure following the company's subsequent S1 offering). Additionally, Hannover House has taken steps to oppose four foreign judgments that management had not previously addressed and which were impacting the calculation of the company's going-concern status prior to the launch of the MyFlix venture.