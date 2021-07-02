checkAd

Hannover House Submits Final Documents for Form 10 Registration

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 03:15  |  32   |   |   

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by …

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by outside counsel and auditors before filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The revised registration document includes updates for items that were previously expressed as areas of potential concern or material items requiring action or greater clarity. The company's balance sheet footnotes have been expanded to describe the nature of the company's film library and sales rights to third-party titles; additional disclosures were added to describe balance sheet items; additional disclosures were added to described the nature of the company's various subsidiary divisions and corporations and the funding structure governing the MyFlix venture to date (as well as the proposed revision of the MyFlix funding structure following the company's subsequent S1 offering). Additionally, Hannover House has taken steps to oppose four foreign judgments that management had not previously addressed and which were impacting the calculation of the company's going-concern status prior to the launch of the MyFlix venture.

Details of new officers, directors and managers added to the Hannover House team are included in the Form 10 registration statement, and will be announced separately in the coming days.

The company's S1 Registration Filing will also occur in the next few weeks and will initially offer qualified investors the opportunity to purchase up to 30-million common stock shares of HHSE at $.05 each (resulting in a potential raising of $1.5-mm for Hannover House). Two additional offerings will occur at $.08 and at $.10 per share following the full subscription of the first tranche. Hannover House management believes that the offering of S1 shares at $.05 each or higher will help elevate the trading volume and pricing for all shareholders.

The MyFlix streaming service is uniquely positioned in the industry to attract high volume film aficionados and specialty genre' consumers. Hannover's Form 10 and S1 filings are designed to elevate the company's credibility and stature to the investment community in hopes that the S1 Offering will enable the MyFlix site to be launched with a high-visibility, eight-tiered consumer marketing campaign in August.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Eric Parkinson, President & CEO, Eric@HannoverHouse.com, Tel. 818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654010/Hannover-House-Submits-Final-Documen ...

Hannover House Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannover House Submits Final Documents for Form 10 Registration FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily ...
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Hannover House Bumps-Up Meltdown Budget to $20-MM and Tags New MyFlix Site as USA Premiere Partner
16.06.21
Hannover House Discloses Structure of $8-MM Funding for MyFlix Streaming Venture
15.06.21
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming