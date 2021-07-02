DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Restructure of Company Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Pre-Quotation Disclosure 02-Jul-2021 / 03:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

1 July 2021

Pre-Quotation Disclosure

The following information is required to be provided to ASX Limited ("ASX") for release to the market in connection with the admission to the official list and official quotation on a deferred settlement trading basis of the fully paid ordinary units in Dexus Property Trust (ARSN 648 526 470) ("DPT"), which will be stapled to the existing fully paid ordinary units in Dexus Operations Trust (ARSN 110 521 223) ("DXO") to form a dual stapled security ("Stapled Securities").

Capitalised terms which have not been otherwise defined in this document have the meaning given to them in the explanatory memorandum lodged by Dexus Funds Management Limited (ABN 24 060 920 783) ("Responsible Entity") as responsible entity of Dexus Diversified Trust ("DDF"), Dexus Industrial Trust ("DIT"), Dexus Office Trust ("DOT") and DXO with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 23 March 2021 ("EM").

1. Status of conditions precedent under the EM

Further to the Responsible Entity's announcement on 22 June 2021, the conditions precedent to the Simplification have been satisfied (other than the approval of ASX for the quotation of the Stapled Securities) and the Simplification will occur on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.

2. Nature of stapled listing

ASX reserves the right (but without limiting its absolute discretion) to remove any or both of DPT or DXO from the official list if any of their ordinary securities cease to be stapled together, or any equity securities are issued by DPT or DXO which are not stapled to equivalent securities in the other entity.