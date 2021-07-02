Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerevel of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerevel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.