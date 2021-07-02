checkAd

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerevel of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerevel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 29, 2021 and has been declared effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the registration statement and the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Syndicate, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, the offices of Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, telephone: 1-415-364-2720 or email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

