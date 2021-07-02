checkAd

Genetron Health Enters into Platform Partnership with World Economic Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 04:00  |  31   |   |   

BEIJING, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, announced a new partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), under its Health and Healthcare Platform.

Genetron Health, as a platform partner, will contribute its research insights, technologies, and industry experience to future projects with the WEF through the “Platform of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare”. Being one of WEF’s industry engagement platforms, its goal is to ensure worldwide equal access to the highest standards of health and healthcare, by helping stakeholders keep populations healthy and deliver the best care. The platform also consists of subject matter experts and fellows that include policymakers, academics, and international organizations. Together, Genetron Health and the WEF will work to drive more impact and action in the global healthcare industry.

Genya Dana, head of the WEF’s healthcare platform, said during an onboarding conference call on Wednesday: “We are very pleased to have a leading precision medicine company, Genetron Health, on board. The Company has been working with us for some time already, and we look forward to exploring more areas of collaboration.”

Genetron Health is currently involved in the WEF project, “Moving Genomics to the Clinic”, which promotes the use of genetic testing in routine clinical practices by proving its utility and efficacy. On a broader level, the project serves to help the world better prepare for and respond to epidemics.

“As an international organization that is well-recognized for its efforts to promote public-private cooperation, the WEF has made a strong impact on the world’s healthcare sector. We are pleased to announce this new partnership with the WEF,” said Genetron Health Co-founder and CEO Sizhen Wang.

Through participating in the WEF’s past dialogues and research projects, Genetron Health has found that the WEF’s Health and Healthcare Platform shares many of its values and goals. “There are two missions that Genetron Health focuses on. The first is to drive technological innovation to solve the problems that we could not solve in the past. The second is to be a leading industry participant and help push forward China’s healthcare development. We believe that there are many opportunities that we can work together on to achieve these missions,” said Wang.

In June of last year, Genetron Health was named by WEF as one of its “Technology Pioneers 2020”. In April of this year, Sizhen Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health, published a bylined article on WEF’s platform to advocate the use of liquid biopsy technology in early cancer screening and diagnosis.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Media Relations Contact
Yanrong Zhao
Email: yanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Hoki Luk
Email: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.com
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetron Health Enters into Platform Partnership with World Economic Forum BEIJING, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces New Category III CPT Code for DEXYCU Intraocular Suspension, ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus