Genetron Health Enters into Platform Partnership with World Economic Forum

Genetron Health, as a platform partner, will contribute its research insights, technologies, and industry experience to future projects with the WEF through the “Platform of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare ”. Being one of WEF’s industry engagement platforms, its goal is to ensure worldwide equal access to the highest standards of health and healthcare, by helping stakeholders keep populations healthy and deliver the best care. The platform also consists of subject matter experts and fellows that include policymakers, academics, and international organizations. Together, Genetron Health and the WEF will work to drive more impact and action in the global healthcare industry.

BEIJING, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, announced a new partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), under its Health and Healthcare Platform.

Genya Dana, head of the WEF’s healthcare platform, said during an onboarding conference call on Wednesday: “We are very pleased to have a leading precision medicine company, Genetron Health, on board. The Company has been working with us for some time already, and we look forward to exploring more areas of collaboration.”

Genetron Health is currently involved in the WEF project, “Moving Genomics to the Clinic”, which promotes the use of genetic testing in routine clinical practices by proving its utility and efficacy. On a broader level, the project serves to help the world better prepare for and respond to epidemics.

“As an international organization that is well-recognized for its efforts to promote public-private cooperation, the WEF has made a strong impact on the world’s healthcare sector. We are pleased to announce this new partnership with the WEF,” said Genetron Health Co-founder and CEO Sizhen Wang.

Through participating in the WEF’s past dialogues and research projects, Genetron Health has found that the WEF’s Health and Healthcare Platform shares many of its values and goals. “There are two missions that Genetron Health focuses on. The first is to drive technological innovation to solve the problems that we could not solve in the past. The second is to be a leading industry participant and help push forward China’s healthcare development. We believe that there are many opportunities that we can work together on to achieve these missions,” said Wang.

In June of last year, Genetron Health was named by WEF as one of its “Technology Pioneers 2020”. In April of this year, Sizhen Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health, published a bylined article on WEF’s platform to advocate the use of liquid biopsy technology in early cancer screening and diagnosis.

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products.

