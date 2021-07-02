Taiwan, home of the largest ICT suppliers in the world, helps to accelerate time to market for open networks

TAIPEI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiwan becomes the newest addition to TIP's Community Lab in Asia, this virtual panel at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 is co-organized by Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), MOEA and TIP with advocates for open and disaggregated connectivity technology, including Indosat Ooredoo , Wistron NeWeb Corporation , Pegatron Corporation , Edgecore Networks Corporation and Compal Electronics to discuss the current state of 5G Open Networking and how Taiwan's ICT industry can contribute.

Taiwan's vendors on current progress in Open RAN

Top-notch vendors in Taiwan are active in their respective Open RAN development. As CY Feng, GM of BU6 at Pegatron Corporation stated, "with the virtualization of software structure, it makes system white box feasible. There definitely will be traction." It is also backed by Matt Roman, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Edgecore Networks Corporation that he is expecting "steep growth in open network solutions driven by trials and activities in the ecosystem, and another driver for this growth is fully validated solutions from the software ecosystem."

Furthermore, Horen Chen, CTO of Wistron NeWeb Corporation shared the company has "developed RU, worked with other partners to enable DU, CU and intended to use open architecture in our private networks for manufacturing sites." Aaron Chuang, Senior Director of Compal Electronics also shared that they've seen "clients asking for all-in-one or open fronthaul products for flexible and large-scale deployment."

Interoperability and performance tests are key to accelerate time to market in Open RAN

As the first cellular operator in Indonesia that has conducted Open RAN field trials in Maluku region, Indonesia, Kees Van Peer, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology Strategy & Partnership of Indosat Ooredoo shared the positive results, and that "the reason for us to pursue this openness in networks is because we'd like to push more innovation and quality improvement coming from the technology ecosystem and also being adaptive to any new technology development which enable customer experience enhancement."