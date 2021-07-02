checkAd

Mobile strategy game The Battle Cats releases new update offering additional language support features

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 05:00  |  24   |   |   

KYOTO, Japan, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide hit tower defense mobile app The Battle Cats (available for iOS and Android), produced by PONOS Corporation, has released a new update featuring additional language display options for Spanish, French, German and Italian, in addition to the previously available English settings.

Following the release of The Battle Cats version 10.6.0 on June 28th, 2021, a selection menu will appear upon app launch, offering players new choices for their preferred language in which to enjoy all the weirdly cute action of The Battle Cats. Crazy cat strategy is now more accessible for even more players around the world.

These new language options will be available just as the Summer Sunfest campaign appears July 2nd (11:00AM) through July 16th (10:59AM). Battle Cats players across the globe can enjoy daily gifts of 20 Cat Food, alongside limited events including:

- Monthly Awakened Stages: Clear a different stage each day to unlock the ultimate True Form of Rare Cat heroes.

Cat Ticket Festivals: Earn ticket rewards to power up Cats and Abilities at the Cat Ticket Chance, Siege of Hippoe and Facing Danger maps each day.

XP Festivals: Earn mountains of experience points used to boost your favorite Cat heroes.

Treasure Festivals: Get higher Treasure reward drop rates in "Empire" story chapters on even days, "Future" chapters on odd days, and in "Cosmos" chapters every third day.

The Uberfest event also returns to the Battle Cats Rare Capsules between July 2nd (11:00AM) and July 5th (10:59AM), offering much higher drop rates for top-tier Uber grade Cats, including an exclusive hero series available only during this event. Plus, all players get a special half-off discount with their first single draw or 11-Capsule draw from the Rare Capsule machine after July 2nd (11:00AM).

ABOUT PONOS CORPORATION

Based in Kyoto, Japan, PONOS Corporation has been producing games since 1990, committed to exceeding the expectations of players of all ages with creative, quirky concepts built upon solid gameplay foundations. PONOS is now focused on mobile app development and publishing, with flagship title The Battle Cats having gained over 60 million downloads worldwide.

ABOUT THE BATTLE CATS

Genre: Strategy/Tower Defense
OS Requirements: iOS 10.0, Android OS 5.0
Homepage: https://battlecats.club/en/series/battlecats/ 

Download URLs
App Store:  https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-battle-cats/id850057092
Google Play:  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.ponos.battlecatsen
Copyright PONOS Corp. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538676/image_5016142_32427737.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538677/image_5016142_32427862.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mobile strategy game The Battle Cats releases new update offering additional language support features KYOTO, Japan, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Worldwide hit tower defense mobile app The Battle Cats (available for iOS and Android), produced by PONOS Corporation, has released a new update featuring additional language display options for Spanish, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smart Elevator Market Worth $31.77 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2021- Exclusive ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen Join Forces to Create a Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning and ...
Valmet has completed the acquisitions of EWK Umwelttechnik and ECP Group to strengthen its ...
﻿GKN Additive develops 3D printing process for low alloy dual-phase steels DPLA and FSLA for ...
Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration
Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD Million 14500 by 2026 at a CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports
Fibank Provides Its Mastercard Cardholders with the Option to Make Payments Using Their Fitbit ...
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus