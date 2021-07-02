DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Change in Forecast Pacifico Renewables Yield AG secures operational 7.6 MW solar park via contribution in kind and gains experienced project developer as strategic shareholder 02.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG secures operational 7.6 MW solar park via contribution in kind and gains experienced project developer as strategic shareholder

- 7.6 MW solar park in Germany secured with 12 years of EEG feed-in tariff

- Portfolio grows by a further 8% to 104 MW

- Pioneers of the German solar industry become strategic shareholders

- Long-term cooperation planned - additional partnership with project developer

- Increase in guidance for the fiscal year 2021



Gruenwald, July 2, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, has announced a capital increase against contribution in kind using authorized capital. Through the contribution in kind, the Company aims to acquire an operational solar park in Brandenburg with a total installed capacity of 7.6 MW. The solar park located in Vossberg near Letschin in Brandenburg, Germany consists of two sections, which were commissioned in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The Company benefits from a legally guaranteed feed-in tariff for a period of 12 years, with an economic transition date of January 1, 2021. The previous owner is granted a buy-back option as of December 31, 2032, which was taken into account in the valuation and corresponds to the date of the end of the EEG feed-in tariff for the larger park section. Weighted by the expected production of the two sections, net revenues of approximately €0.13 per kWh are expected. The expected annual electricity production of the entire plant is about 7.6 GWh, and total annual revenues of about €0.9 million are expected.