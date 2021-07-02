checkAd

x+bricks expands its high-quality portfolio by 13 grocery-anchored real estate properties

x+bricks expands its high-quality portfolio by 13 grocery-anchored real estate properties

  • Transaction amounts to a total property value of approx. EUR 36 million
  • Unique market access supports continued portfolio expansion

Frankfurt, July 2, 2021 - The x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") has acquired a total of 13 grocery-anchored real estate properties with a total property value amounting to approx. EUR 36 million.

"We are consistently pursuing our ambitious growth path. The newly acquired properties perfectly complement our existing high-quality portfolio," says Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks Group. "Based on our excellent market access and vast understanding of a complex sector, we have developed one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany - a segment that combines stable rental income and long-term contracts with a strong credit tenant base."

The acquired properties comprise a total lettable space of 16,200sqm with discount supermarket chain Netto as the main tenant. The acquired properties have a long weighted average lease term (WALT) of 14.5 years and are a perfect add-on for x+bricks' high-quality grocery-anchored real portfolio. 98% of the rental income from the acquired properties is derived from the FMCG ("Fast Moving Consumer Goods") sector.

"With our latest transaction, we are not only successfully expanding our attractive portfolio but also underlining our position as an important partner for grocery-anchored retailers in Germany," says Tom Dänzel, Chief Transaction Officer of x+bricks Group.

Throughout the transaction, x+bricks was advised and supported by CMS and acht+.


About x+bricks

x+bricks is a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany. Considering all acquisitions signed in 2020, x+bricks now has a portfolio valued at around EUR 1 billion (Gross Asset Value). The company, which has developed the software solution PATA for real estate analyses, focuses on an attractive real estate market that combines long-term contracts with a strong credit tenant base as well as high demand for space with low vacancy rates, thus ensuring sustainable rental income largely independent of economic cycles. x+bricks was founded by Sascha Wilhelm in 2018 and today comprises around 200 properties throughout Germany. Further information can be found at: https://xandbricks.de/.


Press contact

Christian Falkowski
Phone: +49 69 92187464
Mobile: +49 171 8679950
E-mail: christian.falkowski@fgh.com              		Christopher Raad
Phone: +49 69 92187470
Mobile: +49 171 8657549
E-mail: christopher.raad@fgh.com


Issuer: x+bricks S.A.
Key word(s): Real estate

