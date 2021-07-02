checkAd

Orell Füssli Ltd: Zeiser Division acquires key technologies from Inspectron and expands offering

02-Jul-2021

Zurich, July 2, 2021 - The Zeiser Division of Orell Füssli Ltd is acquiring leading technologies in the field of document inspection and track & trace for security printers from Inspectron.

Orell Füssli is a leading systems supplier of security technologies and identification systems for governments and citizens. In the fields of security printing and serialisation Orell Füssli offers innovative printing processes, equipment and services for the production and successful protection of banknotes, documents of value and identity documents.

The ZEISER Division takes over innovative track & trace software from Inspectron (UK) and thus strengthens its position in the field of traceability of security documents. In the USA, ZEISER is also taking over Inspectron's branch specialising in the service business. With this acquisition, ZEISER further expands its leading position as a provider of serialisation solutions and services for the security printing industry. Inspectron's technology combined with ZEISER's offering in the area of customisation and verification technologies, market access, sales resources and integration expertise offers attractive synergies and significant growth potential. ZEISER is thus well positioned to capture a substantial share of the growing market demand for track & trace solutions for security documents. In addition, ZEISER can successfully position itself in security printing by further developing its technology in the direction of automation and Industry 4.0. The acquisition will lead to a noticeable growth in sales at ZEISER. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

