Latécoère Strengthens Its Liquidity by Entering Into New PGE Loans and Commits to Launching a Rights Issue With Shareholders' Preferential Subscription Rights in the Upcoming Weeks

The protocol is subject to the completion of several suspensive conditions, notably its homologation by the Tribunal de Commerce de Toulouse. Under the terms of the protocol, Latécoère’s has undertaken to carry out a capital increase, with preferential subscription rights, for a minimum amount of 162.5 million euros, the prospectus for which must be approved by the AMF. It also provides for the obtaining by the company of Prêt Garanti par l’Etat (PGE) for a principal amount of 130 million euros, the rescheduling of the existing PGE repayment calendars and the deferral of the maturity of the loans contracted with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to 2027.

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced the signature of a conciliation protocol with all of its present and future financial creditors and its majority shareholder. This protocol concludes the discussions relating to a comprehensive recapitalization of the Group under the aegis of the Comité Interministériel de Restructuration Industrielle (CIRI).

The Company will keep the market informed in due course of the implementation of the various operations agreed in the conciliation protocol, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

