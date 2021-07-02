checkAd

Advicenne Receives MHRA Approval to Market Sibnayal (ADV7103) in the UK for the Treatment of dRTA

Paris, France, 2nd July 2021 – 7 am CEST – Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, is pleased to announce that the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today granted marketing authorisation for Sibnayal (ADV7103) in the UK, for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA).

With this authorization, and following the recent approval by the European Commission to market Sibnayal for the treatment of dRTA in the European Union, Advicenne is now able to bring to market in the EU and the UK the first and only label-approved drug for the treatment of dRTA in adults, adolescents and children aged one year and older. Advicenne now has the opportunity to make a significant difference to patients suffering from dRTA, classified as an orphan condition in Europe.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne said: “We welcome the approval by the MHRA of Sibnayal which enables us to provide a much needed treatment to patients in the United Kingdon affected by dRTA. With this approval, and following the marketing authorization by the European Commission earlier this year, we are now able to make a difference to the lives of the thousands of people affected by this rare disease. Our first priority is now to finalize a distribution agreement for Sibnayal in Europe.”

Sibnayal is a multi-particulate formulation in 2mm granules, a novel pioneering delivery technology created by Advicenne that contains two active pharmaceutical ingredients. This approach not only has led to an excellent effectiveness in controlling metabolic acidosis, but also to ease the administration and aid compliance and quality of life in patients of all ages.

