checkAd

ObsEva to Present Ebopiprant (OBE022) Data at the Society for Reproductive Investigation 68th Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

-Data from PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant (OBE022) for spontaneous preterm labor to be presented in an ePoster and mini symposia

 

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON July 2, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant, an oral prostaglandin F2alpha (PGF2α) antagonist, for the treatment of spontaneous preterm labor at the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) 68th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Boston July 6 -9, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

 

Title: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant for the Treatment of Spontaneous Preterm Labor (PROLONG)

Abstract ID: W-063

Poster Session: Clinical Perinatology

Presenter: Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva

Session Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Session Time: 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET

 

Title: Pharmaceutical Industry Development in Preterm Labor Treatment: Current Landscape

Mini Symposia II: Update on Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Preterm Birth

Presenter: Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.D.H., Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva

Session Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Session Time: 5:35-6:00 p.m. ET

 

The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

 

About Ebopiprant and PGF

ObsEva is developing ebopiprant, a potential first-in-class, once daily, oral and selective prostaglandin F receptor antagonist, which is designed to control preterm labor by reducing inflammation, decreasing uterine contractions, preventing cervical changes and fetal membrane rupture without causing the potentially serious side effects to the fetus seen with non-specific prostaglandin synthesis inhibitors (NSAIDs). PGF is believed to induce contractions of the myometrium and also upregulate enzymes causing cervix dilation and membrane rupture. In nonclinical studies, ObsEva has observed that ebopiprant markedly reduces spontaneous and induced uterine contractions in pregnant rats without causing the fetal side effects seen with non-specific prostaglandin inhibitors such as indomethacin. Ebopiprant (OBE022) was licensed from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2015. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ObsEva to Present Ebopiprant (OBE022) Data at the Society for Reproductive Investigation 68th Annual Meeting -Data from PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant (OBE022) for spontaneous preterm labor to be presented in an ePoster and mini symposia–   GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON – July 2, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Aqua Metals and ACME Sign Letter of Intent to License and Deploy AquaRefining Technology in Taiwan
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus