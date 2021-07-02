ObsEva to Present Ebopiprant (OBE022) Data at the Society for Reproductive Investigation 68th Annual Meeting
-Data from PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant (OBE022) for spontaneous preterm labor to be presented in an ePoster and mini symposia–
GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON – July 2, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ebopiprant, an oral prostaglandin F2alpha (PGF2α) antagonist, for the treatment of spontaneous preterm labor at the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) 68th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Boston July 6 -9, 2021.
Presentation details are as follows:
Title: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant for the Treatment of Spontaneous Preterm Labor (PROLONG)
Abstract ID: W-063
Poster Session: Clinical Perinatology
Presenter: Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva
Session Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Session Time: 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET
Title: Pharmaceutical Industry Development in Preterm Labor Treatment: Current Landscape
Mini Symposia II: Update on Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Preterm Birth
Presenter: Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.D.H., Chief Medical Officer of ObsEva
Session Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
Session Time: 5:35-6:00 p.m. ET
The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com
About Ebopiprant and PGF2α
ObsEva is developing ebopiprant, a potential first-in-class, once daily, oral and selective prostaglandin F2α receptor antagonist, which is designed to control preterm labor by reducing inflammation, decreasing uterine contractions, preventing cervical changes and fetal membrane rupture without causing the potentially serious side effects to the fetus seen with non-specific prostaglandin synthesis inhibitors (NSAIDs). PGF2α is believed to induce contractions of the myometrium and also upregulate enzymes causing cervix dilation and membrane rupture. In nonclinical studies, ObsEva has observed that ebopiprant markedly reduces spontaneous and induced uterine contractions in pregnant rats without causing the fetal side effects seen with non-specific prostaglandin inhibitors such as indomethacin. Ebopiprant (OBE022) was licensed from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2015. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights.
