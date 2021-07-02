Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 new leasing business of EUR 398.6 million at previous year's level.Grenke CM2 margin of 18.1% above same prior-year quarterGrenke new syndicated revolving credit facility with a total volume of EUR 250 millionNumber of new lease …



