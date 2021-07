Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago Autor: PLX AI | 02.07.2021, 07:02 | 25 | 0 | 0 02.07.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 new leasing business of EUR 398.6 million at previous year's level.

Grenke CM2 margin of 18.1% above same prior-year quarter

Grenke new syndicated revolving credit facility with a total volume of EUR 250 million

Number of new lease contracts rises again year-on-year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

The number of new contracts increased in Q2 2021 by 11.3% to 56,078, which was the first year-on-year increase since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic

The contribution margin 2 of the new leasing business also increased from 17.5% in the same prior-year quarter to 18.1% in the reporting quarter



