checkAd

Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 07:02  |  25   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 new leasing business of EUR 398.6 million at previous year's level.
  • Grenke CM2 margin of 18.1% above same prior-year quarter
  • Grenke new syndicated revolving credit facility with a total volume of EUR 250 million
  • Number of new lease contracts rises again year-on-year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic
  • The number of new contracts increased in Q2 2021 by 11.3% to 56,078, which was the first year-on-year increase since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The contribution margin 2 of the new leasing business also increased from 17.5% in the same prior-year quarter to 18.1% in the reporting quarter


GRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago (PLX AI) – Grenke Q2 new leasing business of EUR 398.6 million at previous year's level.Grenke CM2 margin of 18.1% above same prior-year quarterGrenke new syndicated revolving credit facility with a total volume of EUR 250 millionNumber of new lease …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
STMicroelectronics to Buy Back Shares for up to $1,040 Million Over 3 Years
H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn
OMV Says Borealis Buys 10% Minority Stake in Renasci
Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged
H&M Shares Fall 4% at Open as Investors Focus on June Sales
Vestas Finishes Q2 with Strong Order Intake, Analysts Say
HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
F-Secure CFO to Leave as of Sept. 30
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:24 Uhr
Grenke-Neugeschäft sinkt nur noch leicht - Marge zieht an
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE Neugeschäft Q2 2021: Wieder mehr Vertragsabschlüsse - erste Anzeichen Richtung Normalisierung (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE Neugeschäft Q2 2021: Wieder mehr Vertragsabschlüsse - erste Anzeichen Richtung Normalisierung
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE New Business Q2 2021: Return to Conclusion of More Contracts - First Indications of a Normalisation
30.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
29.06.21
Grenke-Aufsichtsratschef: Werden Bafin-Abschlussbericht nicht veröffentlichen
29.06.21
Grenke: Das Personal-Karussell dreht sich weiter
29.06.21
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK (deutsch)
29.06.21
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
29.06.21
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK