Eurofins opens Europe-wide COVID-19 testing centre network to facilitate summer travel

Eurofins’ network of testing centres covers major travelling hubs and provides testing accessibility in a broad variety of locations such as supermarkets, business parks and residential areas, improving customer proximity and ease of testing.

Easy, reliable, high-quality and cost-effective testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in compliance with local regulatory requirements, is crucial to enabling millions of passengers to complete their journeys in comfort and safety. Eurofins has rapidly developed a broad network of around 500 testing centres across Europe and intends to have established around 1,000 testing centres by early July.

Eurofins also operates mobile testing centres to further increase availability and access. Such mobile facilities can be used by municipal authorities to reduce pressure on existing testing centres by quickly adding sampling capacity. These mobile collection centres can each process up to 200 PCR tests per day. Eurofins has already launched this service in Belgium, France and Germany.

Additionally, to further support testing, in particular for European travel this summer, Eurofins has created an intuitive web-portal for travelers to book testing appointments and access their testing information, not only in their country of origin, but also at destination locations. All of Eurofins’ testing centres are listed on a single landing page, identifying nearby testing locations. This portal is available in 12 languages; https://www.eurofins.com/covid19-travel-regulations-testing-stations/

Eurofins is committed to offering the best possible testing services to all travellers looking for a seamless, comfortable and safe travel experience. Eurofins has also invested in laboratory capacity and IT solutions that will ensure fast turn-around times for test results (as low as a few hours from receipt of sample at the laboratory for gold standard PCR Tests). Alongside Eurofins’ home-testing offering (where supported by Health Authorities), the Group’s extensive testing centres and mobile sample facilities enable Eurofins to offer an easy and comprehensive experience for international travellers across Europe and the world.