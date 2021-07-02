checkAd

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network SA acquires the remaining 60% of the share capital of Rapperswil-based Rosenklinik AG

Fribourg, 2 July 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network has acquired the remaining 60% share capital of Rosenklinik AG. Swiss Medical Network already held a 40% stake in the Rapperswil-based private hospital since 2019. Rosenklinik has been part of the hospital planning of the canton of St. Gallen since 2012 and has service mandates in the areas of orthopedics, surgery, urology and sub-areas of neurosurgery. With around 70 employees and 21 admitting physicians, Rosenklinik achieved a turnover of just over CHF 12 million in 2020. The clinic will be consolidated as of 1 July 2021.


For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


