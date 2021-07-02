checkAd

HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 07:20  |  48   |   |   

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / HIVE …

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. 

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce its long term high performance computing strategy beyond Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Growth Plans for 2021

HIVE's current Ethereum production is over 3,000 Gigahash per second ("GH/s") and has the potential to almost double after card upgrades of over 5,500 GH/s by the end of December 2021, and our current Bitcoin production is 544 Petahash per second, which we expect to double by early September 2021 to 1.0 Exahash per second ("EH/s") and double again by Christmas 2021 to 2.3 EH/s. Based on current ETH and BTC prices and difficulty in mining our revenue could be US$30 million per month when we have all our machines installed and mining.

Long Term ‘HPC' - High Performance Computing Strategy

High performance GPU cards are key to HIVE's long term strategy to build ‘HPC' High Performance Data Centers which are growing in demand globally, while in the short term to be a more efficient Ethereum miner and to increase our hash power to produce more virgin Ether and HODL these assets on our balance sheet. For the past year Ethereum is up 821% while Bitcoin has appreciated 270% and we believe over the next 2 years Ethereum could continue to outperform Bitcoin. The Company is of the opinion that Ethereum 2.0 proof of stake will take at least another 2 years before Ethereum mining could become financially unattractive. We believe the new high performing GPU cards will remain robust, extensible technology that can be scaled and repurposed for the boom in gaming, AI and movie animation, thus flexible and profitable for a HPC (high performance computing) data business strategy for at least another 5 years. The Company HODLs its Ethereum in a cold wallet which results in a very liquid balance sheet asset. Later in the Ethereum life cycle we may consider staking our virgin Ether for additional income.

Seite 1 von 3
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HIVE - Blockchain Technologie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0 This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / HIVE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
Big Y and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) to deploy New Telemedicine Program
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily ...
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.07.21
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
29.06.21
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
29.06.21
Wie hoch könnte Bitcoin im Jahr 2021 steigen?
29.06.21
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
20.06.21
Geniale Neu-Vorstellung!: LIZENZ ZUM GELDDRUCKEN+REVOLUTIONÄRES KONZEPT! Die erste Royalty & Streaming Gesellschaft für Krypto-Mining
19.06.21
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
17.06.21
REPEAT - HIVE Announces NASDAQ Listing
17.06.21
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
03.06.21
SATTE GEWINNE MIT KRYPTO-ETNs: Jetzt spielt man in einer neuen Liga! Die Gewinne sprudeln und die Aktie geht bald durch die Decke!