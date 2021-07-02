checkAd

TheraVet Extends the Use of BIOCERA-VET to a New Curative Approach of Osteosarcoma in Dogs Through an Innovative and Multidisciplinary Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 07:30  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces a new use of BIOCERA-VET in a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs.

In addition to its ongoing clinical trial in appendicular osteosarcoma as a palliative alternative to limb amputation in dogs, TheraVet is currently evaluating the use of BIOCERA-VET as part of a comprehensive, multidisciplinary and curative approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs. This innovative treatment consists of a combination of tumour removal, reinforcement of the affected bone by cementoplasty and treatment of the cancer by immunochemical therapy, thus avoiding amputation.

In this context, TheraVet participated in the treatment of Flash, a 10 year old Rottweiler cross with a stage 1 osteosarcoma of the distal radius1, by a multidisciplinary team from the Occitanie veterinary clinic and the National Veterinary School of Toulouse, supervised by Dr. Vet David Sayag, European specialist in pet oncology (ONCOnseil -Unité d'expertise en oncologie, Toulouse, France). In order to preserve his quality of life and avoid amputation, Flash's bone tumour was destroyed by image-guided microwave ablation followed by consolidation of the affected bone by cementoplasty using the BIOCERA-VET product according to a procedure developed by Olivier Gauthier, Professor of Small Animal Surgery and Veterinary Dentistry at the National Veterinary School Oniris (Nantes, France). Thanks to the care of the veterinarians and the properties of BIOCERA-VET, Flash was walking normally the day after his operation and had an excellent quality of life two weeks after the operation.

The patient is now undergoing immuno-chemotherapy with no side effects. One month after the surgical treatment and the implementation of adjuvant treatments, Flash's quality of life has been maintained and he has resumed normal activity.

The management of animals with osteosarcoma through a comprehensive approach such as the one proposed by Dr Sayag is a very high potential alternative to amputation. TheraVet is proud of the use of BIOCERA-VET in this innovative treatment which marks a new milestone in veterinary oncology.

"When planning microwave ablation of a bone tumour, the risk of pathological fracture is greatly increased. In order to minimise this risk, image-guided sequential cementoplasty is a standard in interventional radiology. Bone healing with the BIOCERA-VET has been an asset in the consolidation and improvement of Flash's quality of life, and we now hope to strengthen our multimodal management of osteosarcoma with this new approach," comments Dr David Sayag.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet

1 According to the WHO classification

TheraVet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TheraVet Extends the Use of BIOCERA-VET to a New Curative Approach of Osteosarcoma in Dogs Through an Innovative and Multidisciplinary Management Regulatory News: TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces a new use of BIOCERA-VET in a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of osteosarcoma …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
TheraVet Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar