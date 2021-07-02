checkAd

Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation

02.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation

Frankfurt am Main, July 2, 2021 ‒ Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG ("VVRB") and creditshelf AG have entered into a cooperation agreement to support German SMEs. Corporate customers of VVRB will benefit from creditshelf AG's financing solutions with immediate effect.

The Volksbank, with strong local roots and a supranational network of customers and partners, benefits from the cooperation with creditshelf by underpinning its digital orientation, expanding its product offering for companies and strengthening its banking ecosystem. For creditshelf AG, this cooperation is another stepping stone reinforcing the company's multilateral sales strategy.

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and COO of creditshelf: "We are looking forward to working with VVRB. The entire team of Volksbank is extremely innovative, creative and open-minded towards new ideas and products. Especially now, when the German economy needs to look towards the future, innovative solutions and partnerships are a necessity to ensure the availability of sufficient capital to finance innovation and growth. This significant collaboration in the cooperative sector, together with the partnerships already established, illustrate that digital platforms are an important addition to the financing mix of German SMEs."

Ralf Magerkurth, CEO of Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG, adds: "An ecosystem approach to banking is an integral part of our identity. We are happy to have found another partner in creditshelf that fits into this equation. The SME corporate banking business in particular holds a lot of potential for digital and innovative solutions. Through this new partnership, we can offer our customers a meaningful, complementary financing solution."

