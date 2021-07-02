Kindred Buys Remaining Shares in Relax Gaming
- (PLX AI) – Kindred acquires remaining shares in Relax Gaming to strengthen its focus on product differentiation and customer experience.
- Says implied valuation of up to EUR 320 million for 100 per cent of the shares on a cash free and debt free basis
- Kindred has been invested in Relax Gaming since 2013 and the transaction will allow Kindred to acquire the remaining 66.6 per cent of the outstanding shares
- The acquisition accelerates Kindred’s strategy to increase its focus on product and customer experience by strengthening Kindred’s product control and product differentiation capabilities
