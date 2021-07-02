Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22 Autor: PLX AI | 02.07.2021, 07:54 | 35 | 0 | 0 02.07.2021, 07:54 | (PLX AI) – Valmet and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process industries globally.

Neles merger implies a value per Neles share of EUR 14.22

Neles will be merged into Valmet

Neles’ shareholders (excluding Valmet as well as Neles with respect to treasury shares held by Neles) will receive as merger consideration 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for each share they hold in Neles

Based on the current number of shares issued, Neles shareholders (excluding Valmet as well as Neles with respect to treasury shares held by Neles) would own approximately 18.8 percent of the shares and votes of the Combined Company, and Valmet shareholders would own approximately 81.2 percent of the shares and votes of the Combined Company

The combination is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of approximately EUR 25 million of which approximately 60 percent are expected to be achieved by 2023 and approximately 90 percent by 2024

Total one-off implementation costs related to synergies are expected to be approximately EUR 25 million

Targets for the combined company: net sales for services and automation business to grow over two times the market growth, net sales for capital business to exceed market growth, Comparable EBITA margin to be 12–14%, Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes to be at least 15%, and dividend payout to be at least 50% of net profit



