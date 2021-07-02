checkAd

Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 07:54  |  35   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Valmet and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process industries globally.
  • Neles merger implies a value per Neles share of EUR 14.22
  • Neles will be merged into Valmet
  • Neles’ shareholders (excluding Valmet as well as Neles with respect to treasury shares held by Neles) will receive as merger consideration 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for each share they hold in Neles
  • Based on the current number of shares issued, Neles shareholders (excluding Valmet as well as Neles with respect to treasury shares held by Neles) would own approximately 18.8 percent of the shares and votes of the Combined Company, and Valmet shareholders would own approximately 81.2 percent of the shares and votes of the Combined Company
  • The combination is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of approximately EUR 25 million of which approximately 60 percent are expected to be achieved by 2023 and approximately 90 percent by 2024
  • Total one-off implementation costs related to synergies are expected to be approximately EUR 25 million
  • Targets for the combined company: net sales for services and automation business to grow over two times the market growth, net sales for capital business to exceed market growth, Comparable EBITA margin to be 12–14%, Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes to be at least 15%, and dividend payout to be at least 50% of net profit


Neles Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22 (PLX AI) – Valmet and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process industries globally.Neles merger implies a value per Neles share of EUR 14.22Neles will be merged into ValmetNeles’ shareholders (excluding Valmet as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged
H&M Shares Fall 4% at Open as Investors Focus on June Sales
Vestas Finishes Q2 with Strong Order Intake, Analysts Say
HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
Volati Jumps 7% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
F-Secure CFO to Leave as of Sept. 30
NTG Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,300-6,700 Million
Stolt-Nielsen Q2 Net Income USD 7.8 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind