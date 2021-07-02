DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jefferies International Limited: Result of Placing of Shares in flatexDEGIRO AG



02.07.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This announcement and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.



Placement of existing shares in flatexDEGIRO AG to institutional investors



Frankfurt/Main - The DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), sold in total 650,000 shares (approximately 2.4%) in flatexDEGIRO in a private placement to institutional investors. Following a multiple times oversubscribed orderbook, the shares have been placed at a price of EUR 109.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds for the selling shareholders of c. EUR 70.9 million.



Following the placement, the Selling Shareholders will hold around 9.6% (excluding shares in collar structures). The DEGIRO founder behind Nola LPE (currently holding appr. 6%) was not willing to participate in the transaction.



The Selling Shareholders are still under contractual lock-up from the DEGIRO acquisition until 28 July 2021. The Company will waive the lock-up for shares being placed in this placement. Any remaining shares will remain locked up until 28 July 2021. The Selling Shareholders are committed to support the further development of the company and have currently no intention to sell more shares than those being offered in the placement.



Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Co-Bookrunner in connection with the placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CEST on 02 July 2021 Jefferies GmbH on behalf of KipEi B.V., Arrow FO B.V. and Anderluh B.V.



Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.