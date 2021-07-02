The project work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea pipelines (SURF) for a single subsea well with direct tie-back to the Draugen production platform. The SURF scope comprises approximately nine kilometres of pipe-in-pipe flowline and associated structures in water depths of approximately 250 metres.

Luxembourg – 2 July 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a sizeable (1) contract by OKEA to Subsea Integration Alliance ( 2) for the Hasselmus project, seven kilometres north west of the Draugen platform in the southern Norwegian Sea.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

Monica Bjørkmann, VP Subsea 7 Norway said: “We are delighted to be awarded this contract by OKEA. It acknowledges the value potential of Subsea Integration Alliance’s seamlessly integrated and optimised offering, and extends our relationship with OKEA that began with conceptual studies. We look forward to continuing the journey on the Hasselmus field development with safety, reliability and quality at the forefront throughout.”

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Subsea Integration Alliance LLC said: “This award to Subsea Integration Alliance supports our strategy for early engagement, full subsea system delivery, and our track record with OKEA. Working in partnership with OKEA has supported optimised solutions, early decision making and shortened delivery time, ultimately improving cost efficiency throughout the entire field lifecycle. We look forward to continuing to support this objective for the Hasselmus project”.

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

(2) Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger, bringing together field development planning, project delivery and total lifecycle solutions under an extensive technology and services portfolio. As one team, Subsea Integration Alliance amplifies subsea performance by helping customers to define, select, install and operate the smartest subsea projects, that eliminate costly revisions, delays and reduces risk across the life of field.