Philogen Announces R&D Program Update

Philogen Announces R&D Program Update

Fibromun shows activity in pretreated glioma and sarcoma patients; OncoFAP targets tumor lesions in cancer patients; a new product partnered with AbbVie entered clinical studies

Siena (Italy), 2 July, 2021 – (Globe Newswire) – Philogen S.p.A. (BIT:PHIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to provide an update on three R&D programs: Fibromun, OncoFAP and ABBV-022. A full pipeline update will be made to the market on 28 September, 2021, in the Company’s Half Year results announcement.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Philogen S.p.A., said: “We are extremely pleased to see that our technology has been delivering exciting product candidates of diverse nature, both by our partners such as AbbVie and under our ownership, across a variety of clinical trials. The early signs of activity support our ambition to bring innovative treatment options to patients with serious unmet medical need.”

Fibromun

Fibromun (L19TNF), wholly-owned by Philogen, is a fully-human immunomodulatory product consisting of the L19 antibody and TNF (a strong pro-inflammatory cytokine). Recombinant TNF has so far been approved only for certain loco-regional clinical applications.

  • Promising interim survival benefits have been demonstrated in the European Phase I/II trial, investigating Fibromun as a monotherapy for the treatment of IDH wildtype WHO Grade III-IV High-Grade Glioma at first recurrence/relapse. Data on progression free survival at six months are being finalized, while the overall survival data will be consolidated by the end of 2021, with expected publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in 2022.
  • In the European Phase I/II trial, in which Fibromun is combined with lomustine for the treatment of Glioblastoma at first recurrence/relapse, a partial response has been observed already in the first patient treated in the study. The historical overall response rate for this patient population is 4.3% (Wick et al., J Clin Oncol 2010, 28,1168)
  • A Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) with the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration has been completed in June 2021. The development plan for the treatment of glioblastoma and the proposed strategy for marketing authorization have been discussed and agreed with competent authorities. Philogen will follow the recommendations that were provided during the PSA.
  • In the European Phase II trial, in which Fibromun is combined with dacarbazine for the treatment of pretreated advanced/metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma (3rd line), the second patient treated in the study enjoyed a partial response. The historical overall response rate for this patient population is 4.0% (Garcia-del-Muro et al., J Clin Oncol 2011, 29,2528). After the run-in part of the trial, the trial progresses to a randomized part.
  • Fibromun is investigated in six clinical trials, of which five have a pivotal potential. In Soft Tissue Sarcoma, the European Phase III trial in 1st line and the Phase II trial in 3rd line are expected to read out by the end of 2023.
