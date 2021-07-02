Philogen Announces R&D Program Update

Siena (Italy), 2 July, 2021 – (Globe Newswire) – Philogen S.p.A. (BIT:PHIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to provide an update on three R&D programs: Fibromun, OncoFAP and ABBV-022. A full pipeline update will be made to the market on 28 September, 2021, in the Company’s Half Year results announcement.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Philogen S.p.A., said: “We are extremely pleased to see that our technology has been delivering exciting product candidates of diverse nature, both by our partners such as AbbVie and under our ownership, across a variety of clinical trials. The early signs of activity support our ambition to bring innovative treatment options to patients with serious unmet medical need.”

Fibromun

Fibromun (L19TNF), wholly-owned by Philogen, is a fully-human immunomodulatory product consisting of the L19 antibody and TNF (a strong pro-inflammatory cytokine). Recombinant TNF has so far been approved only for certain loco-regional clinical applications.