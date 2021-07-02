checkAd

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 5 700 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 358 074 to 3 352 374 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.55%).


Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€)
23 June 2021 100 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600
24 June 2021 3 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 21.450
28 June 2021 2 100 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140


