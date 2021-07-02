checkAd

DGAP-News High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing

02.07.2021 / 08:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing

- Strong operational execution and solid development of the capital market strategy generates high interest of blue-chip investors in 5-times oversubscribed private placement at ca. 4.5% discount

- Limited supply of only 650k shares shows high commitment of selling shareholders

- Increasing free float market capitalization will support massively the aimed MDAX listing latest by the end of the year

Frankfurt/Main - Today, the DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) have sold 650,000 shares in a private placement. During the recent weeks, flatexDEGIRO, Europe's largest and fastest-growing retail online broker, has received a high number of inquiries from global blue-chip institutional investor. The strong development of the operational business, the investable market capitalization, the highest liquidity of all SDAX shares, as well as the potential opportunities resulting from the upcoming expiration of the lock-up period in July on the DEGIRO founders' shareholdings has put the Company on the radar of large funds.

"With respect to the high interest we have seen in our company and the expiring lock-ups end of July 2021, we have tested the willingness of the DEGIRO founders in potentially selling shares. We were informed that the supply is very limited, due to already existing collar structures and all liquidity needs being fully satisfied. However, the DEGIRO founders agreed to sell a limited number of shares to support us in further increasing our free float market capitalization and liquidity with respect to the aimed MDAX listing latest end of the year as well as to allow more top-notch institutional investors to come in", said Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG.

