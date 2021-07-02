checkAd

Flatex Founders, Shareholders Sell 650,000 Shares; Target MDAX Listing

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – FlatexDEGIRO founders and shareholders sold 650,000 shares in private placement and said the company was aiming for MDAX listing by the end of the year.
  • Strong operational execution and solid development of the capital market strategy generates high interest of blue-chip investors in 5-times oversubscribed private placement at ca. 4.5% discount
  • After the placement, the DEGIRO founders are left with a total shareholding of roughly 16 percent, excluding any shares that have already been brought into collar structures
  • Since the DEGIRO acquisition, the selling shareholders are under contractual lock-up until 28 July 2021 which was waived by the Company for all shares offered in this placement
