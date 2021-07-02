checkAd

STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNERS IN NORWAY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021   

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted two new strategic POS Partners in Norway. These POS Partners will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.

- We continue to attract POS partners that want to offer their end customers next-generation payment solutions. Our overall value, ability to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand, and our presence are three reasons they choose Westpay. Our local, regional manager, Christian Myrland, has implemented an ongoing strategy that makes us a natural and most relevant partner in Norway. I would not be surprised if we within short need to strengthen our resources in Norway to meet the increasing demand, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.


 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

 

