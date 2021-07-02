STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNERS IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted two new strategic POS Partners in Norway. These POS Partners will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.



- We continue to attract POS partners that want to offer their end customers next-generation payment solutions. Our overall value, ability to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand, and our presence are three reasons they choose Westpay. Our local, regional manager, Christian Myrland, has implemented an ongoing strategy that makes us a natural and most relevant partner in Norway. I would not be surprised if we within short need to strengthen our resources in Norway to meet the increasing demand, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.