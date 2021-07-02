checkAd

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on Restructuring Discussions and Proposed Consent Solicitation Launch

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCPK: SDRLF) and the Issuer announce that, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on June 18, 2021, the Issuer and certain of its subsidiaries have today agreed key commercial terms for a comprehensive restructuring of the Issuer and entered into a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with approximately 79 per cent. in value of the holders of the Issuer's 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") pursuant to which the parties thereto have agreed to the terms of the restructuring.  Under the RSA, the parties have also reached agreement on the terms of a restructuring proposal in relation to the business and assets of SeaMex Ltd (in provisional liquidation) ("SeaMex"), a 50/50 joint venture entered into by one of the Issuer's subsidiaries, Seadrill JU Newco Bermuda Ltd. Seadrill and the Issuer also announce herein a proposed consent solicitation process to amend certain provisions of the indenture governing the Notes.

Restructuring of the Issuer

The key terms of the restructuring are described in the commercial term sheet exhibited below and include:            

  • the release by the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") of all existing guarantees and security and claims with respect to Seadrill and its subsidiaries (excluding the Issuer and its subsidiaries);         
  • the Noteholders receiving 65% of pro forma equity in the Issuer, with Seadrill Investment Holding Company (a subsidiary of Seadrill) retaining the remaining 35% of pro forma equity in the Issuer (with voting rights and other detailed arrangements between shareholders to be agreed), which shall effect a separation of the Issuer and its subsidiaries (including the Seabras Sapura assets and SeaMex assets) from the consolidated Seadrill group;           
  • the Noteholders will have appointment rights in respect of 4 out of 5 of the Issuer's directors on the board of the restructured Issuer's group, with the remaining director to be appointed by Seadrill;            
  • the Notes will remain in place, on amended terms including:            
    • maturity date: July 15, 2026            
    • interest: either (a) 9.0%, consisting of (i) 3.00% cash interest plus (ii) 6.00% PIK interest, or (b) 10.0% PIK, in each case payable quarterly            
    • call protection: redemption price on or after:            
      • July 15, 2021: 105%            
      • July 15, 2022: 102%            
      • July 15, 2023 and thereafter: 100%            
  • the Noteholders will have a first priority right to fund any additional liquidity needs of the Issuer or its affiliates (including working capital support, including up to $15 million of new super senior debt to provide further funding to the SeaMex business if required).

Seadrill will continue to provide management services to the Issuer's group, and operate the SeaMex assets (with resolution and commercial agreement on payment of historic and go forward management fees). The restructuring of the Issuer may be implemented out of court or through a court supervised process, the latter likely involving a pre-packaged Chapter 11 process.

