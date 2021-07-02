checkAd

Norsk Hydro Invitation - Hydro's second quarter results 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 08:59  |  19   |   |   

Hydro's second quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT), on Friday July 23, 2021. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 08:30 CET the same day. Due to the Covid-19 situation there will be no presentation and press conference at our corporate headquarters.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before end of the presentation. Please see details below. It will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast.

To join the conference call, please use the below “Click to Join” link 5-10 minutes prior to start time. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the “Click to Join” link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Please use the “Click to Join” option for the easiest way to join the conference call.

Click to Join Call 08:30 CET >>

As an alternative, use the dial-in numbers below for the conference call:

Norway   +47 2350 0322
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA        +1 323-794-2095
Sweden  +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil      +55 11 3181 3949
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 525152





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro Invitation - Hydro's second quarter results 2021 Hydro's second quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT), on Friday July 23, 2021. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time. Executive Vice President and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
MKS Instruments erwirbt Atotech
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Sandeep Sakharkar of XPO Logistics Named to Constellation Research’s Business Transformation 150
NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2021 Delivery Update
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus