checkAd

The Proof of Trust & Assurance Advisory Board Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Proof of Trust & Assurance, the world's first globally patented smart contract validation and automated dispute resolution platform, today announces the appointment of Johan van den Arend Schmidt as Chief Technical Architect and the sixth member of The Proof of Trust's Advisory Board.

Van den Arend Schmidt joins The Proof of Trust from IBM where he created and led the European Blockchain Innovation Unit. He has extensive international technology and digital transformation experience including as CEO of CapGemini Consulting, as Partner at PwC, and from his 11 years at The Boston Consulting Group. He was also an executive committee member of a FTSE 100 company.

Van den Arend Schmidt will be integral in supporting The Proof of Trust as it continues to commercialise its ground-breaking, patented protocol, which is designed to change the way business is conducted and provide relief to dispute resolution centres around the world.

Johan van den Arend Schmidt, said: "The Proof of Trust is a company that I believe will truly change the world. It brings reality and trust to digital transactions. No company previously had the vision to think through where you go in a digital world when things go wrong, but The Proof of Trust did. I am keen to support a company that is going to change how businesses and governments operate. The Proof of Trust provides a solution that is the quantum leap we need to bring mature services into the digital age."

Damien O'Brien, Executive Chairman and co-founder at The Proof of Trust, said: "Johan has extensive experience of building, managing and growing technology businesses as well as expertise in helping lead a successful listed business. This will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop commercial partnerships across the globe and deliver our innovative IBM backed protocol. We have worked with Johan for several years and are delighted to have him directly involved in our future success."

The formation of the Advisory Board was announced in May 2021, which included the appointment of Lord Hill of Oareford, who led the UK Listings Review and the appointment of former European Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan. The Company continues to roll out its ground-breaking protocol through partnerships with governments and major corporate institutions across the globe.

For further information, visit www.theproofoftrust.com or contact info@theproofoftrust.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Proof of Trust & Assurance Advisory Board Appointment DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Proof of Trust & Assurance, the world's first globally patented smart contract validation and automated dispute resolution platform, today announces the appointment of Johan van den Arend Schmidt as Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smart Elevator Market Worth $31.77 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2021- Exclusive ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform
EY contributes a zero-knowledge proof layer 2 protocol into the public domain to help address ...
Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration
Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen Join Forces to Create a Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning and ...
Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD Million 14500 by 2026 at a CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports
Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus