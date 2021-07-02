Telenor Says Evaluates Its Presence in Myanmar; Won't Comment Further
- (PLX AI) – Telenor is in the process of evaluating various options with regards to its presence in Myanmar.
- The evaluations are ongoing, and Telenor Group will not make any further comments
- Reiterates that future presence in Myanmar would depend on the developments in the country and the ability to contribute positively to the people of Myanmar
