Telenor Says Evaluates Its Presence in Myanmar; Won't Comment Further

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 08:57   

  • (PLX AI) – Telenor is in the process of evaluating various options with regards to its presence in Myanmar.
  • The evaluations are ongoing, and Telenor Group will not make any further comments
  • Reiterates that future presence in Myanmar would depend on the developments in the country and the ability to contribute positively to the people of Myanmar
