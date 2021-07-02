

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.07.2021 / 09:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: LOUCON Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Torsten Last name(s): Wegener Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 137.80 EUR 100594.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 137.8000 EUR 100594.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Hamburg MIC: XHAM

