SPX FLOW Technology Germany GmbH ("SPX FLOW") has on 1 June 2021 posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon and thereby obtained title to all minority shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act ("Companies Act"). After the security has been posted and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of UTG being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

SPX FLOW Technology Germany GmbH has gained title to all outstanding shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj and the Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Upon UTG's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 19 May 2021 decided that UTG's shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after SPX FLOW has obtained title to all the outstanding shares in UTG in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The trading in UTG's shares on Nasdaq Helsinki has been suspended on 23 June 2021 and the UTG shares have been delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 1 June 2021 in accordance with separate releases published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

After the delisting of the shares in UTG, UTG is not subject to reporting obligations as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

In Uusikaupunki, 2 July 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Board of Directors

Further information

Dominic Hill, Managing Director, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +44 (0) 161 249 1444

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.