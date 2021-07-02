checkAd

Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 09:07  |  15   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Stillfront falls 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
  • Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 110
  • The company is likely to post another organic growth decline in Q3, Carnegie analysts said
  • Stillfront guidance looks harder to reach, and negative sentiment is likely to prevail in the near term: Carnegie
Stillfront Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade (PLX AI) – Stillfront falls 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 110The company is likely to post another organic growth decline in Q3, Carnegie analysts saidStillfront guidance looks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged
HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
NTG Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,300-6,700 Million
Kindred Buys Remaining Shares in Relax Gaming
Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22
Flatex Founders, Shareholders Sell 650,000 Shares; Target MDAX Listing
Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago
Nobina Q1 EBIT SEK 236 Million vs. Estimate SEK 217 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind