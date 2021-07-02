Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade (PLX AI) – Stillfront falls 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 110The company is likely to post another organic growth decline in Q3, Carnegie analysts saidStillfront guidance looks …



