Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront falls 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 110
- The company is likely to post another organic growth decline in Q3, Carnegie analysts said
- Stillfront guidance looks harder to reach, and negative sentiment is likely to prevail in the near term: Carnegie
