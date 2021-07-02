checkAd

Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy

Autor: PLX AI
02.07.2021, 09:16  |  44   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex shares fell 4% at the open after the company surprised the market and raised EUR 585 million of new capital yesterday evening.
  • But Bank of America analysts say the capital raise is positive and kept their buy rating unchanged, with a price target of EUR 35
  • The transaction is a key opportunity for Nordex to capitalize on its competitive advantage in 5 MW turbines, BofA said
  • With the balance sheet now with a net cash position, Nordex can approach new customers it previously couldn't reach, BofA said
  • The 4-5 MW turbine space is seeing strong demand, and Nordex has a competitive advantage here with the top 2 market positions thanks to its Delta 4000 turbine


Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy (PLX AI) – Nordex shares fell 4% at the open after the company surprised the market and raised EUR 585 million of new capital yesterday evening.But Bank of America analysts say the capital raise is positive and kept their buy rating unchanged, with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Royal Unibrew in Talks to Buy MC Energy in France
Royal Unibrew Buys Solera for DKK 770 Million; Keeps EBIT Outlook Unchanged
HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22
NTG Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,300-6,700 Million
Kindred Buys Remaining Shares in Relax Gaming
Flatex Founders, Shareholders Sell 650,000 Shares; Target MDAX Listing
Grenke Q2 New Leasing Business EUR 399 Million vs EUR 402 Million Year Ago
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:46 Uhr
Nike, Walgreens, SunRun, CureVac, Alibaba, Shell, BASF, ADVA Optical, Nordex, Bike24 - Märkte am Morgen
08:06 Uhr
LYNX: Nordex: Zurück auf „Los“ … oder bricht jetzt sogar der Trend?
07:13 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Nordex auf 'Buy' - Ziel 30 Euro
07:08 Uhr
JEFFERIES stuft NORDEX AG auf 'Buy'
00:08 Uhr
Aktien: LPKF Laser, Nel ASA, Nordex, Novavax und Varta - die 4investors Top-News
01.07.21
Curevac enttäuscht, Varta stabilisiert, Nordex erhöht das Kapital, LPKF Laser leidet
01.07.21
Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) und SMA Solar (S92) tiefrot; Tesla (TL0) legen leicht zu
01.07.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax startet mit Gewinnen in den Juli
01.07.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Knorr-Bremse, CureVac und Nordex
01.07.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr