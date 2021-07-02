Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy (PLX AI) – Nordex shares fell 4% at the open after the company surprised the market and raised EUR 585 million of new capital yesterday evening.But Bank of America analysts say the capital raise is positive and kept their buy rating unchanged, with …



