DGAP-Adhoc HELMA Eigenheimbau AG achieves significant new order intake growth in H1 2021; further new order record expected for the full year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
02-Jul-2021 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Lehrte, July 2, 2021 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG continued its dynamic trend in new order intake in the first six months of the current financial year. According to preliminary calculations, Group new order intake in the first half of 2021 increased by approximately EUR 81.7 million year-on-year to around EUR 197.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 115.5 million). This corresponds to the strongest first half-year in the company's history in terms of sales activities, to which all HELMA Group divisions made valuable contributions.

For this reason, the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG firmly anticipates achieving a new order intake record for the year as a whole. The previous record level of EUR 312.5 million from the 2020 financial year will in all likelihood be exceeded by approximately 20 to 25 percent, assuming that the market environment remains intact.

Detailed information on the new order intake and business trends will be published in the 2021 half-year report on August 12, 2021, at www.ir.helma.de.

IR contact:
Elaine Heise, Management Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-Mail: ir@helma.de

Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214670

 
Disclaimer

