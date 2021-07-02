EQT Infrastructure to sell Unilode Aviation Solutions, the global market leader in specialty aviation infrastructure leasing, to Basalt Infrastructure Partners

Unilode provides mission critical equipment to the aviation industry through its unique pooling model that enables a superior and long-term economic proposition for all stakeholders

Under EQT Infrastructure's ownership, the Company completed a transformative growth journey, more than doubled its EBITDA, developed an award-winning IoT solution creating the world's largest digital Unit Load Devices fleet, while fortifying its global market leadership position

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure II fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to sell Unilode Aviation Solutions ("Unilode" or "the Company") to Basalt Infrastructure Partners, an independent infrastructure investment firm with a transatlantic focus on mid-market infrastructure.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Unilode Aviation Solutions is the global market leader in specialty aviation infrastructure leasing. The Company owns and manages a fleet of 145,000 Unit Load Devices (ULD) that are provided under long-term, full-service leasing agreements to airlines and cargo carriers. ULDs are mission critical containers and pallets used for the transportation of baggage and cargo on aircraft. The Company operates a global network of c.50 service centers that offer a wide array of infrastructure servicing solutions for ULDs and galley carts. The Company launched short-term ULD leasing and digital solutions providing tangible internal benefits and high value-add for its customers, based on equipping ULDs with multi-sensor Bluetooth tags combined with a global interoperable reader infrastructure.

EQT Infrastructure acquired CHEP Aerospace Solutions from the global supply-chain logistics provider Brambles in 2016. Following a corporate carve-out and rebranding to Unilode, EQT Infrastructure initiated a transformative growth journey which allowed the Company to achieve a 100 percent renewal rate in full-service leasing and achieve several major new customers acquisitions.

In addition to steadily broadening its customer base and growing organically, Unilode has expanded its global footprint and opened new service centers in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Under EQT Infrastructure's ownership, Unilode also ventured into adjacent areas by introducing a short-term leasing offering in 2019 as natural extension and growth complement to its core product offering. Moreover, the Company launched an award-winning digital solution with the support of EQT's in-house Digital Team, with Unilode today operating the world's largest IoT-enabled ULD fleet.