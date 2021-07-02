checkAd

Janus Henderson to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday 29 July 2021 at 4am EDT, 9am BST, 6pm AEST. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 1pm BST, 10pm AEST.

Those wishing to participate in the conference call should call the applicable number below and reference the Janus Henderson Results Briefing (Conference ID: 10157508):

From:

 

United Kingdom

0800 279 9489 (toll free)

United States

866 270 1533 (toll free)

Australia

1 800 121 301 (toll free)

All other countries

+1 412 317 0797 (this is not toll free)

In order to eliminate wait times, conference call participants may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157508/e9730f729c. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for direct entry to the call.

Access to the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson’s website (ir.janushenderson.com). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least two weeks following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$405 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Wertpapier


30.06.21
Janus Henderson Foundation Contributes more than $260,000 to Employee-Nominated Charities Around the Globe
28.06.21
Janus Henderson to Offer Five Actively Managed Sustainable Exchange Traded Funds
23.06.21
Janus Henderson Expands Active ETF Offering with U.S. Real Estate ETF