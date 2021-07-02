Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER submits insolvency plan and plans to conclude proceedings by the end of August 2021

Opening of insolvency proceedings

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 2 July 2021 - With the filing of the insolvency plan at the Aschaffenburg local court, the decisive phase in the restructuring of Adler Modemärkte AG has begun. The insolvency plan defines all financial measures for restructuring the company based on the concept submitted by the investor Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH, Berlin. The company had previously accepted Zeitfracht's offer to conclude an investor agreement after the creditors' committee had expressed its support. On 1 July 2021 the Aschaffenburg Local Court opened insolvency proceedings in self-administration over the assets of Adler Modemärkte AG as planned. The company had previously filed for insolvency on 11 January 2021 due to the distortions in the wake of the Corona Lockdown. The execution of the investor agreement with Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH is currently still subject to merger control approvals.The insolvency plan provides for the debt relief of the company and the continuation of the operative business with more than 100 German and 29 foreign fashion stores (Austria 24, Luxembourg 3, Switzerland 2). The planned realignment is expected to preserve at least 2,600 of the Group's total of 3,100 jobs.In addition, the insolvency plan includes a capital cut in the form of a reduction of Adler Modemärkte AG's share capital to zero and a subsequent injection of new equity in the form of a capital increase by the investor Zeitfracht, who will thereby become Adler's sole shareholder. Thus, the existing shares of the Company will in all likelihood become entirely worthless. When the capital reduction to zero takes effect, the Company's shares will be delisted at the same time.