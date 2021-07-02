Guardiola Sala Foundation To Address Sustainable Water Management

Pep Guardiola, along with his brother Pere, both representing their newly-established Guardiola Sala Foundation, have teamed up with global nonprofit, EarthEcho International and global water technology company, Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), to encourage students to realize a more sustainable future for Spain’s water resources. Today, Pep joined the first in a series of water education events at Casal dels Infants in Barcelona as part of a new initiative, Water Challenge Catalonia. The initiative which closely aligns with the UN’s water-related Sustainable Development Goals, seeks to inspire action to address Spain’s water challenges. Water scarcity is now more real than ever1 with supply expected to fall by up to 40% by the end of the century.

Guardiola’s involvement stems from his launch of The Guardiola Sala Foundation, which will raise funds for established charities in Britain and Catalonia. On his visit to the school, Pep joined students of Casal dels Infants in learning about Catalonia’s water challenges and actions they can take, such as monitoring the quality of their local water resources, to make a difference. His visit is just one of a number of events planned by Xylem Watermark, and EarthEcho, in Madrid and Barcelona as part of Water Challenge Catalonia.