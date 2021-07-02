SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Ceconomy AG - Preparing for the turnaround; Initiating with BUY

Ceconomy AG (Initiation)

Retail

MCap EUR 1.5bn

BUY, PT EUR 6.00 (+45% potential)

Research update

Being the leading consumer electronics retailer in Europe, Ceconomy’s stationary business has suffered from fierce competition in the past years, amplified by pandemicrelated store closures in 2020/21. But the COVID-19 pandemic helped to boost online sales and market share. Whereas internal issues have prevented the company to adapt adequately to market conditions, a settlement with the MediaMarkt founder family has been found, paving the way for long due reorganization and transformation of the company and its business model. A well-implemented omnichannel concept can lead to sustainable sales and earnings growth. Against this backdrop, we believe that Ceconomy shares are undervalued. The massive discount relative to industry peers and its stand alone valuation should decrease with positive news flow. We initiate Ceconomy with a price target of EUR 6.00 and a BUY rating.

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de