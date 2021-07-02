Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 29 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland from Orsted (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 29 MW order from Ørsted for the Lisheen 3 project in County Tipperary, Ireland.The order comprises the supply, installation, and servicing of eight V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating modeIt will be the third …



