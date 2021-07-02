Gabriel Resources Ltd. Repayment of Convertible Notes & Update on Securities in Issue

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the repayment of the outstanding $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes ("Notes"), including accrued …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV trading symbol GBU - " Gabriel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the repayment of the outstanding $90,862,000 convertible unsecured notes (" Notes "), including accrued interest, following maturity on June 30, 2021, and to provide an update on securities currently in issue.

As previously announced, the Company has exercised its option ("Common Share Repayment Right") to repay all of the principal amount of Notes outstanding by issuing common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company to holders of the Notes ("Noteholders"). In aggregate, approximately 313.6m Common Shares have been issued pursuant to the Common Share Repayment Right, calculated on the basis of the ‘Current Market Price' of $0.28975, being the price equal to 95% of the volume weighted average trading price of a Common Share over a 20 trading day period to June 23, 2021 ("Note Repayment Price").

The Notes were convertible at the option of the Noteholders into Common Shares at a price of $0.3105 per share ("Conversion Price"). As the Note Repayment Price is lower than the Conversion Price, approximately 21m more Common Shares have been issued than would have been the case upon conversion by Noteholders at the Conversion Price.

The repayment of the Notes through exercise of the Common Share Repayment Right is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Common Shares have been issued as repayment of the Notes in reliance on applicable prospectus and registration exemptions and will (subject to compliance with applicable securities laws) be freely tradeable on the Exchange and not subject to any statutory hold period following issuance.

Expiry of Warrants

Further to private placements of the Company completed in 2014 and 2016, 111,536,250 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") were issued, each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.46, at any time prior to June 30, 2021.

As previously disclosed, in June 2020 7,668,430 Warrants were exercised. No Warrants have been exercised prior to or since that date and all 103,867,820 remaining Warrants have therefore expired.

Securities in Issue

As a result of the issue of Common Shares in repayment of the Notes, and expiry of the Warrants, the Company has the following securities in issue:

967,540,188 Common Shares;

11,792,086 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.39 at any time prior to December 18, 2023;

80,702,475 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.49 at any time prior to December 21, 2023;

871,400 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.39 at any time prior to December 23, 2023;

25,723,372 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.49 at any time prior to January 15, 2024;

76,504,263 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.645 at any time prior to August 23, 2024;

5,225,970 Common Share purchase warrants which are exercisable at a price of $0.645 at any time prior to September 13, 2024; and

95,625 arbitration value rights (" AVRs "), comprising: 55,000 AVRs entitling the holders to a pro rata share of 7.5% of any proceeds arising from any monies received by the Company and/or any of its affiliates pursuant to any settlement or arbitral awards irrevocably made in its favour in relation to the ICSID Arbitration (" ICSID Award "), subject to a maximum aggregate entitlement of $175 million among all holders of such AVRs; and 40,625 AVRs entitling the holders to a pro rata share of 5.54% of any proceeds arising from any ICSID Award, subject to a maximum aggregate entitlement of $129.3 million among all holders of such AVRs.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.